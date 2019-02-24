Special Olympics hosts 14th annual Polar Plunge

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Thousands of people gathered in Kure Beach for the Special Olympics of New Hanover County’s 14th annual Polar Plunge Saturday. This specific event is the organization’s only source of income, according to one of the organizers.
Special Olympics NHC has more than 500 athletes that train year-round in 13 different sports. They compete at local, regional, and state-level events.
Saturday’s event had face painting, a costume contest, a 5k run and of course the Polar Plunge. All proceeds go towards Special Olympics NHC to support athletes, aiming to raise at least $50,000.
Over 400 guests took the plunge to raise awareness for the athletes in Special Olympics.
“That population was often on the sideline not being able to participate, and we have a lot of athletes who need adaptive help to participate, so they’re not just a spectator -- they’re actually an athlete now, they can actually participate in the activities," Special Olympics member, Gerald Velie, said.
