Six run Fifth Inning Leads Seahawks to Victory

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -Freshman Brooks Baldwin drove in five runs on three hits, including his second home run of the season, as UNCW dropped Iona, 11-4, on Saturday at Brooks Field.
The win snapped UNCW’s brief two-game skid and raised its record to 4-3.
Red-shirt junior Breydan Gorham earned his first win of the season with three innings of shutout relief for UNCW.
The Seahawks were 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position while Iona was just 1-for-10 … UNCW pitchers allowed just one two-out hit and held the Gaels to one hit with runners on base.
The Seahawks close out the home stand with a 1:30 p.m. start on Sunday against Marshall.
