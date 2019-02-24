Section of N. 4th Street to close for about a month for brick rehabilitation

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - N. Fourth Street will be closed between Red Cross and Grace streets for about a month starting Monday, Feb. 25.
Crews will be working on the road from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
While one crew will be removing asphalt covering bricks on S. Fourth Street between Walnut and Grace streets, another crew will lay bricks between Red Cross and Walnut streets.
“The repairs are part of the city’s ongoing efforts to maintain brick streets in the downtown area,” city officials said in a news release. “The city has approximately four miles of brick streets, some of which have been covered over with asphalt as utility and other repairs have occurred time. Removing the asphalt from existing brick streets is one of the top priorities in the city’s preservation efforts. Similar work on other brick streets will take place this spring.”
