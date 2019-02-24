Seahawks Fall by Eight at Tribe

WILLIAMSBURG, Virginia (WECT) – Freshman guard Kai Toews lead four players in double digits with 17 points in the Seahawks’ 71-63 loss, Saturday afternoon at William & Mary.
Sophomore guard Ty Gadsden chipped in 12 points, as senior forward Devontae Cacok contributed 11 points and nine rebounds and freshman guard Jaylen Sims came off the bench and nabbed 10 points.
The Seahawks still lead the all-time series, 44-30, but stand 19-16 against the Tribe in Williamsburg.
The Seahawks wrap up the regular season next Saturday, when they travel to Charleston to take on the Cougars at 4 p.m. inside TD Arena.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.