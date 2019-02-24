First Alert Forecast: Sunglasses make a comeback to start the week

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday! Clouds will continue to clear up as a cold front pushes offshore. High pressure will move in keeping sunshine around for a couple days! You’ll be needing to keep the sunglasses through midweek until some unsettled weather returns upping our chances through the weekend. We’ll have a chance for showers during the daytime late in the week, but the bulk of the rainfall will be in the overnight hours. But keep a rain jacket handy for that stray shower! Temperatures take a dive back into the low 60s for tomorrow, following the cold front, and remain in the low to mid 60s as we head through the work week.