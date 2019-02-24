First Alert Forecast: foggy start, warm afternoon, steep temperature drop

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Sunday to you! The same front that has been driving changing weather in the Cape Fear Region all week will soon push out thanks to the help of a cold front this afternoon. This change brings about a couple days of need sunshine to the Lower cape Fear Region. Your First Alert Planning Forecast is below, and the following highlights what to expect for the week ahead:
- Sunday will be foggy, windy and warmer ahead of an approaching cold front. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. for much of the area. Take it slow on the roads, use your low beams, and plan for plenty of extra time. to get to your destination. Winds could gust up to 30 mph, high temperatures will climb well into the 70s and a few gusty showers or storms will be possible throughout early afternoon.
- After a cold front crosses the Carolinas Sunday, welcomed sunshine will return Monday! Temperatures will be consistent - highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s. The Showers return by midweek as our next the system arrives.
Catch your forecast for Wilmington here! And if you live well inland or at the beach, be sure to tap into your location-specific First Alert Forecast on your WECT Weather App. It is tailored for you!
