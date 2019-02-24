First Alert Forecast: foggy start, warm afternoon, steep temperature drop

- Sunday will be foggy, windy and warmer ahead of an approaching cold front. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 12 p.m. for much of the area. Take it slow on the roads, use your low beams, and plan for plenty of extra time. to get to your destination. Winds could gust up to 30 mph, high temperatures will climb well into the 70s and a few gusty showers or storms will be possible throughout early afternoon.