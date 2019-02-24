Cucalorus Festival gets $20k grant from National Endowment for the Arts

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Cucalorus Film Foundation is receiving a $20,000 Art Works grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
The grant will be used for the 25th anniversary of the Cucalorus Festival, which takes place November 13-17.
“We’re so honored to receive this support and the recognition that Cucalorus is among an elite group of organizations around the country delivering outstanding opportunities to engage with the arts. Support from the National Endowment for the Arts is more important than ever, as we celebrate our 25th anniversary and showcase the talents of so many filmmakers and performers,” said Dan Brawley, Executive Director of the Cucalorus Film Foundation.
Art Works is the Arts Endowment’s principal grant-making program.
The agency received 1,605 Art Works applications for this round of grant-making, and will award 972 grants in this category.
“The arts enhance our communities and our lives, and we look forward to seeing these projects take place throughout the country, giving Americans opportunities to learn, to create, to heal, and to celebrate,” said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts.
This fall’s 25th annual Cucalorus Festival will feature more than 200 independent and international films with a growing slate of music, dance and theatre.
You can find out more about this year’s festival here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.