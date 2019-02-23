Yard Sales for February 23

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
10 a.m. - ?
6832F Market Street, Wilmington|
Furniture, children’s toys & books, bedding, pillows, furnishings, dishes, lamps paintings, rugs. Proceeds to benefit Furniture Finders (non-profit)
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
7212 Orchard Trace, Wilmington
Miscellaneous small furniture and household items
8 a.m. - ?
619 Trevis Lane, Wilmington
Household, workshop, workout, educational, and sports items, knives, furniture, electronics, everything must be moved. Freebies Rain or Shine
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
3887 Merestone Drive, Wilmington (Indoor sale)
Antique Royal Typewriter w/case, beautiful sofa in EXCELLENT condition, rarely used , 5 drawer solid wood dresser w/mirror and 2 small drawers, Glass door TV stand, DVD player, Asst. smaller display stands, plant stands, etc., Asst. household items, Signed and numbered framed artwork focusing on well known southeastern artists such as- Jackson Causey, Doug Greer, Virginia Fuchey, Ray Ellis,etc PRICES REDUCED!! COME ON IN!
8 a.m. - ?
226 North Colony Circle, Wilmington
Walnut furniture, Frigidaire small chest freezer that works well, 1984 Mercury 402 outboard motor with rack in need of repair, XL petite clothing, cheap functional items for the home and much more.
Pender County
7 a.m. - 12 p.m.
470 Mae Drive, Hampstead. Clothes, Dishes, dining room table, Miscellaneous items
