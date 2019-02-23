NHC sheriff recognized by Special Olympics North Carolina

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon was named sheriff of the year by the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics.
The award is given to the sheriff demonstrates leadership, dedication and commitment to the North Carolina Law Enforcement Torch Run, an annual public awareness and fundraising effort for the Special Olympics.
McMahon was also given the Gold Medal Award for helping the NHC Sheriff's Office raise $17,233 for Special Olympics North Carolina last year, which ranked 21st out of 100 counties in the state.
McMahon received a 50th anniversary torch as well, which is given to law enforcement agencies that raise at least $2,000 from runner pledges.
