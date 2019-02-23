Musket fire and wreath-laying ceremony honor 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge

CURRIE, NC (WECT) - Musket fire and a somber wreath-laying ceremony marked the start of a weekend of events for the 243rd anniversary of the Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge.
The events are taking place this weekend at Moore’s Creek National Battlefield in Pender County.
The Battle of Moore’s Creek Bridge was the first significant victory for the Patriots in the American Revolution, and it helped prevent the British from taking control of the South at the onset of the Revolutionary War.
Organizations from across North Carolina had representatives take part in the ceremony to honor Private John Grady, a Duplin County native who was the only Patriot to die during the battle in 1776. The monument to honor Pvt. Grady, erected in 1857, is the oldest in the national park.
National Park staff and history experts put on presentations to recount the events leading up to the battle. Dr. Kevin Cherry, Deputy Secretary of the NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, was the keynote speaker.
Many in attendance for this morning’s ceremony saluted the park staff and volunteer organizations that helped restore the park following Hurricane Florence, when 10 to 12 feet of flood water inundated the grounds. The recent partial federal government shutdown also delayed preparation for this weekend’s events.
More events are scheduled for Sunday, including reenactments, demonstrations, and tours of the grounds.
