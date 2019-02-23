Laney sweeps Mideastern Conference tournament title games

BOLIVIA, NC (WECT) -
Laney 37, Hoggard 24 F
Laney High School’s Saniya Rivers scored a team-high 10 points as the Buccaneers beat Hoggard 37-24 to win the Mideastern Conference tournament title at Brunswick Community College on Friday.
Laney (26-1) extend its winning streak to 26 games.
It was the fourth match up between the two team, the Buccaneers winning all four.
Laney 46, Hoggard 43 F
The Laney High School boys basketball team rallied to beat Hoggard 46-43 to win the Mideastern Conference tournament title at Brunswick Community College on Friday.
Laney (22-4) claimed its first Mideastern Conference tournament title since 2000, but are not eligible for the state playoffs after a fight with Pender in December.
Hoggard (20-7) saw its nine-game winning streak end.
