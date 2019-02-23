Indiana State shuts out Diamond Hawks

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Indiana State starter Triston Polley held UNCW in check as the Sycamores beat the Seahawks 1-0 at Brooks Field on Friday.
Polley (1-0) struck out eight over six innings to lead the Sycamores (3-3) to the victory.
Seahawk starter Luke Gesell (0-2) was the tough luck loser, allowing two hits, and unearned run and struck out a career-high seven over 6.2 innings.
“I thought that we had two or three chances and where unable to move the baseball,” said UNCW coach Mark Scalf. “They made some big pitches when they had to. And has some guys in scoring position.”
UNCW (3-3) play Iona on Saturday with a 2 p.m. first-pitch.
