First Alert Forecast: warmer, drier times in store for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! We hope you’re ready to enjoy the weekend! The same front that has been driving changing weather in the Cape Fear Region all week has reinvented itself again as it will show us its warmer side for part of the upcoming weekend... Your First Alert planning forecast is below, and the following highlight what to expect for the weekend ahead and early next week.
- Saturday will be on the cool side as temperatures climb to near 60, which is normal for the end of February. The potential for a few passing showers will be there, but we will still get plenty of dry time to enjoy. It’s a good idea to have the rain gear ready!
- Sunday will be windy and warmer ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds could gust up to 30 mph, high temperatures will climb well into the 70s and a few gusty storms will be possible throughout the day.
- After a cold front crosses the Carolinas Sunday, welcomed sunshine will return Monday! Temperatures next will be consistent - highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s. The driest day next week will be Monday and showers return by midweek as the system arrives.
