First Alert Forecast: A warm but soggy end to the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Saturday! Hope you’re enjoying the weekend so far! Still seeing those grey skies overhead, which will last through Sunday as well. Could even see some showers roll through tomorrow with an approaching cold front. I’ve got some good news though! As we start the work week off we will FINALLY see sunshine again! Temperatures will remain in the 60s through the week ahead, so about seasonable for this time of year.
