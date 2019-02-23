FEMA flood mitigation workshop coming to Whiteville on Monday

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - The latest in the series of FEMA flood mitigation workshops in the area will be held in Whiteville on Monday.
The workshop will be held at the Dempsey B. Herring Courthouse Annex, located at 112 W. Smith St. in Whiteville on Monday, Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
FEMA mitigation specialists will be able to help you find your home on the floodplain map and explain what it means to you.
Residents can also get tips and advice on how to protect their homes and families from future disasters.
Specialists will also answer questions about home repair and resiliency, making disaster plans, and the importance of flood insurance.
Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of disaster.
