Drexel ends UNCW women’s 12-game home winning streak

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Drexel’s Keishana Washington scored a season-high 21 points to help lead the Dragons past the UNCW women’s basketball team 65-53 at Trask Coliseum on Friday.
Drexel (19-5, 11-2 Colonial Athletic Association) extended their NCAA-leading road win streak to 13 games.
UNCW (15-10, 8-6) saw their 12-game home winning streak come to an end. The Seahawks Gigi Smith had 13 points and Carol-Anne Obusek added eight points and eight rebounds.
“We played very hard,” said head coach Karen Barefoot. “I wanted it so bad for them. We had our opportunity and got back into the game. When you look back we had so many shots we missed. We were being super agressive but we missed a lot of lay-ups even though we had a lot of paint points."
UNCW closes its home schedule on Sunday afternoon as the Seahawks welcome Delaware to Trask Coliseum for a 1 p.m. contest.
