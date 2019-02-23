Democrat announces another run after new House election called in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The Democratic candidate in the nation’s last undecided congressional race will run for the 9th district seat again now that a new election has been called.
Dan McCready announced the relaunch of his campaign at a news conference at a brewery in Waxhaw on Friday afternoon, one day after the state board voted unanimously to hold new elections.
“We live in a democracy and ultimately that is a question for the people to decide," McCready said when asked about possibly facing off against Republican Mark Harris again. "If he is on the ballot, he should apologize.”
Harris has not said if he plans to run again for this seat, and there a lot of names of potential Republican candidates floating around.
McCready trailed Harris by a slim margin in the November general election. On Thursday, the state ordered a new election for the 9th Congressional District after reviewing evidence of absentee ballot fraud by operatives working for Harris.
McCready has been assembling a new campaign staff and raising money. His campaign finance report showed McCready raised $487,000 during the final five weeks of 2018. His campaign sent out a campaign fundraising plea late Thursday, citing the board's decision.
Dates for the new primaries and general election have not been set.
