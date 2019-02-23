Cold case anniversary: 32 years later, brutal murder remains unsolved

LELAND, NC (WECT) - It was a murder so horrific, veteran police officers were shaken up. And 32 years later, the question of who killed Jaye Potter-Mintz remains unanswered.
Detectives say on Feb. 23, 1987, someone raped Potter-Mintz, slashed her throat and stabbed her repeatedly.
Her then two-year-old son witnessed it all. Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt.
WECT has reached out to the the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to see if there are any updates to the investigation, and is waiting for a response.
