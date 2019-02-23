Cold case anniversary: 32 years later, brutal murder remains unsolved

Jaye Potter-Mintz was killed in Leland on Feb. 23, 1987

Jaye Potter-Mintz was brutally murdered 32 years ago, and her killer was never captured.
By Tiffany Jones | February 23, 2019 at 1:15 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 10:22 PM

LELAND, NC (WECT) - It was a murder so horrific, veteran police officers were shaken up. And 32 years later, the question of who killed Jaye Potter-Mintz remains unanswered.

Detectives say on Feb. 23, 1987, someone raped Potter-Mintz, slashed her throat and stabbed her repeatedly.

Her then two-year-old son witnessed it all. Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt.

Potter-Mintz’s family made a final public plea on the 20-year anniversary of her death.

WECT has reached out to the the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to see if there are any updates to the investigation, and is waiting for a response.

