Whiteville bank robbed, suspect in custody

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - At least one person is in custody after a bank was robbed in Whiteville Friday afternoon.
Major Alan May, spokesperson for the Whiteville Police Department, said the robbery happened at the First Bank on North JK Powell Boulevard around 3:15 p.m.
A woman was taken into custody outside of the bank shortly after the incident, May said, thanks to a detailed suspect description provided by bank employees.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken during the robbery but was recovered by police.
May said no one was hurt and it’s unclear if the suspect used a weapon.
The incident is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.