TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridges to open during Friday morning commute

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Expect delays on both the Isabel Holmes Bridge and Cape Fear Memorial Bridge this morning.
The Isabel Holmes Bridge is expected to open at 7:30 a.m. for a tug and barge that came through Thursday. The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will follow; expected to open around 8 a.m.
This will cause traffic delays. Allow yourself extra time for your travels.
As a reminder, the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge will close tonight at 9 in both directions for maintenance. It will reopen Monday at 5 a.m. Drivers can use Isabel Holmes as an alternate.
