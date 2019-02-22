State lawmakers propose new hands free driving bill

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - While texting and driving is already illegal in North Carolina, drivers could soon be ticketed for talking on their phone while driving.
A bill entitled “Hands Free NC" was introduced in the North Carolina House of Representatives on Thursday and would prohibit drivers from using their cell phone or any wireless device while on a highway, public street, or public vehicular area. Rep. Holly Grange (R-New Hanover) is a co-sponsor on the bill.
There are a couple exceptions to this act.
- The wireless device is mounted or installed in the vehicle to initiate or end a call by pushing one button if the person is 18 years or older. They are following the route on the device for navigation purposes as long as they put in the address information before they start driving.
- Using the wireless device for an emergency situation.
- Law enforcement is allowed to use wireless devices. These include; law enforcement officer, fire department member, operator of an private or public ambulance, a first responder responsible for protection and preservation of life, property, evidence, or the environment.
If a driver is caught with a wireless device in their hand, they will be given a $100 fine for their first offense, a $150 fine for their second offense, and a $200 fine for their third offense.
