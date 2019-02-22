Seahawks comeback falls short at Elon

Cacok led all players with 18 rebounds and scored 10 points for UNCW (9-20, 5-11), which trailed 45-40 at halftime but led by four at the 15:52 mark of the second half. Jeantal Cylla paced the Seahawks with 24 points, Ty gadsden added 17 and Kai Toews recorded a game-high eight assists to go along with seven points.