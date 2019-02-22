Seahawks comeback falls short at Elon

ELON, NC (WECT) - UNCW senior Devontae Cacok recorded his 56th career double-double but Elon hit 17 3-pointers en route to beating the Seahawks 84-77 Thursday night.
Steven Santa Ana scored a game-high 31 points for Elon (9-19, 5-10 Colonial Athletic Association). He hit five 3s, went 10-of-12 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds and a team-high five assists.
Cacok led all players with 18 rebounds and scored 10 points for UNCW (9-20, 5-11), which trailed 45-40 at halftime but led by four at the 15:52 mark of the second half. Jeantal Cylla paced the Seahawks with 24 points, Ty gadsden added 17 and Kai Toews recorded a game-high eight assists to go along with seven points.
The Phoenix, which got 18 points from Sheldon Eberhardt, led by as many as 17 near the midway mark of the first half. Tyler Seibring scored 13 points and led Elon with 11 rebounds.
UNCW plays again Saturday at William & Mary. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. in Williamsburg, Va.
