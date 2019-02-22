Police seek driver in hit-and-run crash that left two injured

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into another vehicle while driving down the wrong way on South 17th Street last month.
Garrett Raney Hill, 28, of Wilmington has been charged with hit and run leaving the scene of a crash with property damage and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
On Jan. 27, Wilmington police responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of South 17th and Market streets around 10 p.m.
The victim said she was driving northbound on South 17th Street, which is a one-way street, and as she approached the Market Street intersection, Hill pulled off Market Street and headed the wrong way down South 17th Street before crashing into her. Following the collision, police said Hill continued down South 17th Street in the wrong direction.
The victim and her passenger were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. The victim’s car was extensiving damaged in the crash.
Several parts of Hill’s car were left at the scene and police used those parts to locate the vehicle and identify Hill has the driver.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
