NY Times Magazine writer teaches youth about Wilmington’s racial background

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - New York Times Magazine writer John Sullivan is in the process of writing a book about the history of the Wilmington race riots.
He meets with select students at DC Virgo Prep Academy to teach them about the past history of the city they live in. At the same time, the students are greatly involved in the process.
The students are selected from different schools by their teachers. The teachers tried to select each student based on their interest in history shown in class.
“I think some students my age need to learn all this because you don’t know your history, like everybody says you going to repeat it. And I don’t think that needs to happen and I think children our age need to learn our history before because when they grow up they’re going to end up repeating it," said Latara Walker, Williston Middle School student.
Currently they are learning about The Daily Record, Wilmington’s black-owned newspaper in 1898. Sullivan and a researcher that has been working with him believe that there are only 7 original copies left. The Daily Record, founded by the Manly brothers, came to be what is now the Wilmington Journal. The paper still exists today.
“3 copies actually showed up at the Schomburg Library, the African American History Library in New York City. 3 were actually at the Cape fear Museum in their archives," said Sullivan.
Sullivan spoke about the uneasiness in the community at the time with the publishing’s The Daily Record put out.
He interacted with the students, asking them questions about homework they were given on the subject. The students offered their thoughts, asked questions and participated in conversation for a few hours on the 1898 massacre.
Stories were shared about slaves’ journeys from South to North, having to leave families behind and how some were barely able to escape with their lives.
It wasn’t all about Wilmington’s history, however. Sullivan spoke to the students about what the environment was like for free and freed slaves once they made it up North. Some found good jobs but, there was still some segregation among the black community.
The project Sullivan is working on has been in the process for 2 weeks now and is going to continue for another 13 weeks.
