Not literally freezing, but certainly chilly for Saturday’s Kure Beach polar plunge
The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Special Olympics New Hanover County is on February 23 in Kure Beach. (Source: Special Olympics NHC on Facebook)
By Gabe Ross | February 22, 2019 at 11:30 AM EST - Updated February 22 at 11:30 AM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Proceeds from Saturday’s polar plunge, 5k race, and 1-mile fun run at Kure Beach will benefit the Special Olympics of New Hanover County. A costume contest, live music, and silent auction complete the festivities.

Races start at 1:30 amid seasonably cool temperatures. “Upper 50s and lower 60s are right about average for this time of year. Not too cold and not too hot for a run!” said First Alert Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn.

The polar plunge follows the races – at 3 p.m. “The February surf’s going to be classically chilly,” said First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Mid 50s are likely – where it’s been for most of the month.”

East breezes may roll some sea fog across the Kure Beach Pier and boardwalk Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies and stray showers round-out your forecast for Pleasure Island and, for that matter, all of the Cape Fear Region.

