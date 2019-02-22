Not literally freezing, but certainly chilly for Saturday’s Kure Beach polar plunge

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Proceeds from Saturday’s polar plunge, 5k race, and 1-mile fun run at Kure Beach will benefit the Special Olympics of New Hanover County. A costume contest, live music, and silent auction complete the festivities.
Races start at 1:30 amid seasonably cool temperatures. “Upper 50s and lower 60s are right about average for this time of year. Not too cold and not too hot for a run!” said First Alert Meteorologist Kellie McGlynn.
The polar plunge follows the races – at 3 p.m. “The February surf’s going to be classically chilly,” said First Alert Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick. “Mid 50s are likely – where it’s been for most of the month.”
East breezes may roll some sea fog across the Kure Beach Pier and boardwalk Saturday. Mostly cloudy skies and stray showers round-out your forecast for Pleasure Island and, for that matter, all of the Cape Fear Region.
Have a great weekend!
