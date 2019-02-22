MISSING: Leland teen last seen early Thursday morning

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A 17-year-old has been reported missing and the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find him.
Adarius Walker, of Seany Drive in Leland, was last seen Thursday morning around 7. He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 200 pounds.
Walker was wearing a black or green hoodie, blue jeans and black shoes when he was last seen.
Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts should call Det. Newman at 910-880-4866.
