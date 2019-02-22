Man convicted of child abuse sentenced to at least 23 years in prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A New Hanover County man was sentenced to at least 23 years in prison Friday for felony child abuse.
Joshua Lewis Johnson, 42, was found guilty of child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury and failing to provide prompt medical care resulting in serious bodily injury for assaulting his 4-year-old son. Johnson was sentenced to 23-30 years in prison.
According to a news release from the District Attorney's Office, evidence showed Johnson's attack on his son resulted in a traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, bleeding in the brain and retinal hemorrhages.
The assault occurred on Nov. 12, 2016, in the family home and according to the release, Johnson refused to call 911 or take his son to the hospital after abusing him.
Johnson told detectives he woke up to find his son unconscious and called his wife, who took the boy to the emergency room. The child was then airlifted to Chapel Hill Medical Center.
In 2005, Johnson, a registered sex offender, served five years in prison after being convicted of attempted second degree rape in Rowan County.
