Local Best Buy Real Estate Deal for week of February 17th

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An historic home in downtown Wilmington is a hot commodity right now, and finding bargains can be tougher and tougher to find.
Just for Buyers Realty doesn’t list homes, but it scours dozens of local listings, each week to pick what it considers a best by in local real estate.
This week’s property is located at 214 South 6th street.
“It’s an elegant neo-classical revival style home that’s on a double lot” says Kathleen Baylies with ‘Just for Buyers Realty’. “It’s grand in scope and style with a large southern wrap around porch and off street parking for four cars.”
Here are some highlights:
*the home has an historical marker designation. Built by Neil and Drusilla McEachern
(owned a grain, hay & feed company)
*double lot (.25 acre)
*5 bedrooms/5 baths
*grand foyer with built in window seats, and antique fireplace
*fully updated, modern kitchen
*butler’s pantry
*billiard room
“This is a home with a whopping 10 fireplaces. Two are gas and the others decorative” says Baylies. “You’re going to find craftsmanship and character that hard to replicate in modern construction. But keep in mind, with a 112 year old home, maintaining it requires a lot of work. While the bedrooms are huge, most do not have closets”
This home also has a bed and breakfast permit, so it could be used as an income producing property with a full apartment upstairs with a spate entrance.
