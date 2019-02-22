Hurricane Florence impact on upcoming sea turtle nesting season

“Turtles are very resilient. After all, they’ve been around longer than dinosaurs” says Beasley. “They’ve survived all the cataclysmic events that wiped out the dinosaurs. Hurricanes are not the long term problem, here. The big issue remains plastics and what humans continue to do to the planet. If we can’t keep toxic chemicals out of the oceans and our rivers and streams, not only can it mean the demise of the sea turtles, but the human population as well.