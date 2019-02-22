‘How do you turn on the Kid Channel?’: Smart little boy Rings up dad in cute viral video

HASLETT, MI (WECT) - Ring video doorbell has revolutionized home security and the fight against crime.
It’s also changed the game for how children can reach their parents when a real emergency happens.
You know, like when they can’t find their favorite channel.
A smart little boy in Haslett, Michigan, couldn’t find the “Kid Channel” on his TV.
So, he went outside to Ring up his dad and ask for help in a hilarious viral video that’s been seen more than six million times, complete with cuteness overload and valuable information.
Probably through tears from laughing so hard with his co-workers, the dad manages to ask the boy where his mom is.
The boy, with plenty of kisses to the lens, says she’s across the street and he wanted to come home and watch the “Kid Channel.”
The dad explains how to turn the TV on and use the remote to change the channel.
The boy makes funny faces, kisses the camera some more and tells his dad “Love you. Bye bye!” before running off to conquer his TV set.
Oh and FYI, the “Kid Channel” was 25.
