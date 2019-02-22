Grand Slam fundraiser held for girl battling brain cancer

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Cloudy and chilly conditions weren’t enough to strike out attendance at a fundraiser for a 4-year-old Wilmington girl and her fight against cancer.
Madison Williams was diagnosed in March of last year with a high grade neuroephithelial brain tumor, a rare form of cancer. She’s receiving radiation treatment at UNC hospital in Chapel Hill.
Paul Allsup is the owner of the Stadium Bating Cages. He, along with agents and staff at Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, work with Madison’s mother, Debbie Williams.
Activities include hit or miss batting within the batting cages, an inflatable bounce house as well as food, music and entertainment. Attendees can also purchase special Team Madison gear.
The day-long event started at 8 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. Friday at the Stadium Batting Cages of Wilmington. Admission is free and all proceeds go to Madison and the Williams family to help with medical and travel expenses.
More information is available at www.hitformadison.com/
