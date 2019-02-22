Freeman Park set for Saturday reopening

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Freeman Park is scheduled to reopen to the public on Saturday at 8 a.m.
Certain areas of the park remain off limits due to a coastal storm damage reduction project that will leave some piping above the ground.
"All patrons of Freeman Park should avoid driving, walking or standing anywhere near the pipe," a Town of Carolina Beach news release read.
Work locations will be roped off since the public is not allowed in those areas due to hazardous conditions like soft, sinking sand and heavy equipment usage.
For questions about the park, call 910-458-2999.
