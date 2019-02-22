First Alert Forecast: showery Friday night, warmer with more dry time for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week and are ready to enjoy the weekend! The same front that has been driving changing weather in the Cape Fear Region all week has, on this day, reinvented itself as a cold front. And, just like that, our weather converts back to the chilly and showery. But this front is not done! It will show us its warmer side for part of the upcoming weekend...
- Saturday will be on the cool side as temperatures climb to near 60, which is normal for the end of February, There is potential for a few passing showers but there will still be plenty of dry time to enjoy - good idea to have the rain gear ready!
- Sunday will be windy and warmer ahead of an approaching cold front. Winds could gust up to 30 mph, high temperatures will climb well into the 70s and a few gusty storms will be possible throughout the day.
- After a cold front cross the Carolinas Sunday, welcomed sunshine will return Monday! Temperatures next will be consistent - highs mainly in the 60s and lows mainly in the 40s. The driest day next week will be Monday and showers return by midweek as the system arrives.
Catch your forecast for Wilmington here! And if you live well inland or at the beach, be sure to tap into your location-specific First Alert Forecast on your WECT Weather App. It is tailored for you!
