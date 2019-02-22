First Alert Forecast: showery Friday night, warmer with more dry time for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday! We hope you had a great week and are ready to enjoy the weekend! The same front that has been driving changing weather in the Cape Fear Region all week has, on this day, reinvented itself as a cold front. And, just like that, our weather converts back to the chilly and showery. But this front is not done! It will show us its warmer side for part of the upcoming weekend...