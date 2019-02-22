First Alert Forecast: chilly and showery Friday to precede warmer weekend swing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Friday! Awesome! Keep smiling even though your First Alert Forecast is damp, drab, and dreary with northeast breezes and temperatures steady in or slipping down through the 50s. Yes, the same front that has been driving changing weather in the Cape Fear Region all week has, on this day, reinvented itself as a cold front. And, just like that, our weather converts back to the chilly and showery. But this front is not done! It will show us its warmer side for part of the upcoming the weekend...