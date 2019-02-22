First Alert Forecast: chilly and showery Friday to precede warmer weekend swing

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Friday! Awesome! Keep smiling even though your First Alert Forecast is damp, drab, and dreary with northeast breezes and temperatures steady in or slipping down through the 50s. Yes, the same front that has been driving changing weather in the Cape Fear Region all week has, on this day, reinvented itself as a cold front. And, just like that, our weather converts back to the chilly and showery. But this front is not done! It will show us its warmer side for part of the upcoming the weekend...
Saturday forecast details: mostly cloudy, patchy fog, spotty showers, light and variable breezes, temperatures likely cresting in the upper 50s and lower 60s i.e. not much if any warmer than Friday.
Sunday forecast details: variable clouds, patchy fog, spotty showers, light to moderate southwest breezes, temperatures reaching the middle and upper 70s inland and upper 60s and lower 70s at the beach.
