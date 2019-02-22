City, county leaders discuss need for affordable housing after hurricane

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Some members of our community are still in need of places to live after Hurricane Florence.
On Thursday, members of the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners and Wilmington City Council met to talk about affordable housing, and city and county leaders as well as community members all agree that something must be done to address the issue.
The primary focus of Thursday’s meeting was on funding and making sure affordable housing is available throughout the county.
Commissioners also want an advisory committee focused solely on the housing issue to be formed.
One county commissioner said ideally there should be homes, not apartments, built for those in need of affordable housing.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.