CFPUA plans work along Shipyard Boulevard, boil water advisory to follow

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Businesses and homes along a portion of Shipyard Blvd. will have to boil their water later this weekend.
CFPUA issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the following areas for Sunday, Feb. 24:
- 500-1300 blocks of Shipyard Blvd.
- 700-800 blocks of Holbrooke Ave.
- All of Southwood Rd.
- All of The Pines of Wilmington Apartments
- 2543 Carolina Beach Rd.
Crews are going to replace a broken valve which will cause periods of low pressure and/or outages in the area. Because of that, there is a potential for back siphonage which could allow bacteria into the water system. CFPUA costumers in those areas are asked to boil their water for at least one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption or use another water source like bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and preparation for baby formula. Water does not need to be boiled prior to showering for bathing.
The precautionary boil water advisory will be in effect until water quality testing is done and ensures the water is back to normal. When testing is complete, which takes about 24 hours, customers will be notified.
