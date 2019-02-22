Cape Fear Academy student teaching others the importance of health and wellness

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A group of students from Mary C. Williams Elementary School in Wilmington learned about the importance of health and wellness with help from a Wilmington high school student.
The student wellness learning program was an idea developed by Cape Fear Academy High School sophomore Cooper Pate.
While watching the news, Pate decided kids weren't getting an education about health and nutrition. He teamed up with Health Possible, which gives wellness financial aid to those in need, to come up with the curriculum.
“They know how to identify different fruits and vegetables,” Pate said of the young students. “They also know the difference between simple and complex carbohydrates, the three wellness factors so that they can be happy, healthy, and well in their life.”
“He worked tirelessly before the program even started putting together the program,” Health Possible case manager Drew Zoller added. “He did the Power Points, the games and came up with all the ideas how the kids can learn.”
Some students have used what they learned to change their habits.
“I have been eating healthy foods,” said Karmen Lopez, a fourth grader at Williams.
“I love going outside. I love playing,” added fifth grader Mason Swiger. “But I never knew what health and wellness meant so I wanted to come here and get as much information as I could.”
Pate hopes to bring his wellness program to other schools around Wilmington.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.