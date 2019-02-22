An artist created one sculpture a day for a year

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A colorful collection of more than 400 sculptures is on display.
The opening reception for Kelly Sheppard Murray’s “Curiosities Series" is Friday night at the Wilma W. Daniels Gallery on the campus of Cape Fear Community College.
It will be the largest showing to date of more than 400 sculptures from the body of work from the Raleigh-based artist.
It’s her first major solo exhibition.
The artwork can be viewed starting Fri., Feb. 22. The show ends Fri. March 22.
The show is the cumulative work from the artist’s efforts to produce one sculpture a day for a year (December 2016-2017).
More about the artist can be found here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.