Whiteville man ‘acting suspicious’ toward young girls charged with sex crimes, police say

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been arrested on sex crime charges following a joint investigation by the Whiteville Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation.
According to Major Alan May with the police department, authorities arrested Ernest Paul Jones, 73, on Feb. 21 at his home on Paul Jones Drive and charged him with indecent liberties with a child and sexual battery.
May said citizens alerted the police department to a man who was frequenting local fast food restaurants and Walmart and “acting suspicious” toward young females who appeared to be minors.
After receiving the complaints, Chief Jeffrey Rosier requested the SBI’s help to conduct an investigation into the incidents.
Jones was booked into the Columbus County Jail under a $6,000 bond.
The Whiteville Police Department is asking anyone who has additional information about Jones or his alleged activities to contact Det. Corder at 910-642-5111.
