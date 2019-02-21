Three teens arrested, charged with stealing firearms

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Three teenagers from Burgaw were arrested and charged with stealing firearms on Wednesday afternoon.
Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Shyheim Robinson, Ulysses Page and Justin Blake Reese were taken into custody following traffic stops. Robinson and Page, both 16, were arrested at the same time and Reese, 19, was taken into custody during a separate traffic stop.
All three are charged with six counts each of larceny of a firearm. Robinson and Page are also each charged with possession of a stolen firearm, and Robinson was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
Robinson and Page were placed in the Pender County Jail under a $100,000 bond, and Reese is being held under a $75,000 bond.
According to the news release, arrest warrants were obtained for the three teens after six firearms were stolen from Rocky Point Guns and Ammo earlier this month.
