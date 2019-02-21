Tabor City man who led law enforcement on chase in 2017 sentenced to prison

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.
Brian David Riggins, 26, who pleaded guilty on Aug. 23, 2018, also will be under supervised parole for three years following his prison stint.
According to officials, law enforcement attempted a traffic stop on Riggins’ vehicle in the Green Acres community after it was determined the vehicle had been stolen.
Riggins attempted to flee in a high-speed chase through the residential community before then fleeing on foot.
He dropped a Taurus .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun and a bag containing 2.6 grams of crack cocaine before being apprehended.
Columbus County officials said the case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, “a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”
According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety website, Riggins had previous convictions for second-degree burglary in 2014, possession with the intent to sell a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon in 2016 and probation violation in 2017.
