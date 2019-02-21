NC9 hearing day 4: Harris committee may have withheld documents, candidate takes the stand

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - After three full days of testimony, the man at the center of the issue with North Carolina’s 9th congressional district is making his case.
Republican Mark Harris, who holds an unofficial lead over Democrat Dan McCready in the 9th district, was called to testify before the North Carolina State Board of Elections Thursday morning.
But before the former pastor began testifying, attorneys for the NCSBE revealed that major documents in the investigation were only submitted by the Harris committee yesterday — right before Harris’ son John took the stand.
Attorney Josh Lawson said NCSBE counsel and Harris’ attorneys had been back and forth for weeks about the scope of the subpoena issued on Dec. 1 for documents related to the investigation. Lawson said he and investigators were aware that certain documents — including the emails John Harris testified to — existed, but had not be turned over by the Harris team.
Thursday morning, Lawson submitted a transcript of a text message he says he received at 9 p.m. Wednesday night, that shows a conversation between Mark Harris and Judge Marion Warren from March of 2017.
Additionally, Lawson said, the emails in question were turned over just minutes before John Harris testified. Because it was his understanding the Harris team had not submitted several documents due to their interpretation of the subpoena, Lawson refused to accept the documents at the time.
Marc Elias, the attorney for Dan McCready, said he believed these to be willful omissions, and requested that the board take an immediate adverse inference from the situation.
“We are on day three of a one day hearing, and documents are still being produced that are explosively important,” he said.
It is actually the fourth day of the hearing, but the emails in question were produced on the third day.
Harris is expected to testify Thursday morning.
