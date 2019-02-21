N Carolina Senate gives unanimous OK to “move-over” changes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer's death is prompting lawmakers to try to raise criminal penalties in the state's "move-over" law.
The state Senate voted unanimously on Thursday to amplify the law, which requires motorists to change lanes or otherwise slow down when they approach police cruisers flashing emergency lights.
The widow of Lumberton police Officer Jason Quick sat in the Senate gallery and spoke in committee this week. Quick died in December after police say a passing car struck him as he tried to walk across the highway during an investigation.
The proposal now going to the House would increase a basic violation from a traffic infraction to a misdemeanor. Violations causing serious injury or death of an officer would result in a more severe felony than currently required.