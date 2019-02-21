Myrtle Beach State Park rangers reunite boy and his teddy bear

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Rangers at the Myrtle Beach State Park went above and beyond to help a little boy reunite with his stuffed teddy bear.
Thompson and his family stayed in a cabin at the Myrtle Beach State Park a few weeks ago, according to a South Carolina State Parks Facebook post.
When the family got back home to Columbia, they realized they had accidently left the teddy bear at the beach. They called the park to see if rangers found him and if they would send the teddy bear back home.
Not only did the rangers find him, but they took the stuffed bear on adventures through the park, took photos and sent the pictures and the bear back to Thompson.
They hope that Thompson and his bear enjoyed their stay at Myrtle Beach State Park!
