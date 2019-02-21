Man gets 17 years in prison for selling large quantities of fentanyl, heroin

According to a US Dept. of Justice news release, deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office found more than 150 grams of a heroin-fentanyl mixture, more than 150 grams of a heroin-ketamine mixture, five handguns — two of which were stolen — and more than $47,000 in cash during a Nov. 30, 2017, search of Gray’s residence and a storage container on the property. The investigation found Gray moved more than 1.5 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl from July-November 2017.