Leader of Bloods gang subset in Wilmington sentenced to 20 years in prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The leader of a subset of the Bloods street gang in Wilmington has been sentenced to two decades in prison on drug and firearm charges.
On Nov. 14, 2018, Victor Eugene Dorm, 30, pleaded guilty to:
- conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine
- distribution of a quantity of heroin
- manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine base
- use and carry a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
On Thursday, Dorm was sentenced to 240 months on prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Officials say that Dorm was a leader of a subset of the Bloods gang known as the Bounty Hunter Bloods.
“In transactions dating from December 14, 2016, to July 10, 2017, Dorm sold the CI nearly 600 doses of heroin, 100 doses of fentanyl, 4 grams of crack cocaine, over $1,000 in counterfeit currency, an M4 assault rifle, a second rifle, and five handguns, including two M-11 9mm pistols with high capacity magazines,” officials said in a news release. “On another occasion, law enforcement witnessed DORM manufacturing crack cocaine.”
Three men have received sentences ranging from 60 to 204 months:
• On May 23, 2018, Eugene Telphia Grady, Jr., was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and 6 years of supervised release, following his guilty plea to a charge of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine.
• On October 3, 2018, James Flowers was sentenced to 120 months’ imprisonment and 5 years of supervised release, following a guilty plea to conspiring to manufacture, distribute and possess cocaine and 28 grams of more of crack cocaine; manufacture, distribution, and possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine; and use and carry a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
• Also on October 3, 2018, Sylvester Lorenzo Hooper, Jr., was sentenced to 204 months’ imprisonment and 8 years of supervised release, following his guilty plea to conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and distribution of a quantity of crack cocaine.
Two additional co-defendants have entered guilty pleas and have sentencing hearings pending:
• On July 9, 2018, Rufus “Rudy” Parker pleaded guilty to six counts of distributing cocaine, and on November 30, 2018, he pled guilty to an additional count of conspiring to distribute powder cocaine.
• On January 22, 2019, Joseph Anthony Vaught pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine; and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Parker and Vaught are currently scheduled to be sentenced in April of this year.
