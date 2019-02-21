Four hurt in Brunswick County crash involving tractor-trailer

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - At least four people were hurt in a vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in Brunswick County Thursday afternoon.
Trooper John M. King with the State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of N.C. 211 and Middle River Road north of Supply around 1 p.m.
King said a 2017 Hyundai passenger car driven by Jennifer Caroline Blackmon was stopped at the intersection and pulled onto N.C. 211 into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer.
The four victims in the Hyundai had to be cut out of the vehicle with the jaws of life and taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, according to David Robinson, chief of Coastline Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Blackmon and another passenger in the front of the vehicle received minor injuries and were released from the hospital.
King said an infant in the back seat suffered significant injuries and was later airlifted from NHRMC to Chapel Hill.
Another back seat passenger suffered multiple injuries in the crash and is currently in critical condition, King said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer wasn’t hurt but was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons.
King said Blackmon was cited for failure to yield, and that speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash.
N.C. 211 was shut down for approximately two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
