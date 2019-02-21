First Alert Forecast: COLD WARM COLD WARM COLD

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The temperature rollercoaster continues, friends! A fidgety front is the culprit. Thursday: boundary lifts north as a warm front, temperatures make gains. Friday: boundary charges back south as a cold front, readings drop off. And as you might guess, warm air will muscle its way back for part of the weekend! Scan your forecast details for...
Thursday: patchy fog, isolated showers, cloudy intervals, sunny breaks, balmy southwest breezes near 10mph, afternoon temperatures mainly in the 60s expect 70s may mix on parts of the mainland.
Friday: little if any fog but widespread clouds, scattered showers, colder northeast breezes near 10mph, temperatures steady in or struggling to the 50s amid the chillier air flow.
Weekend: variable clouds, isolated showers, stout southwest breezes of 10 to 20 mph emerging, daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s, nighttime temperatures no cooler than the 40s and 50s.
Catch your planning forecast for Wilmington here! And if you live well inland or at the beach, be sure to tap into your location-specific First Alert Forecast on your WECT Weather App. It is tailored for you!
