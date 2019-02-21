Fair Bluff awarded $2.5 million in loan, grant money for hurricane recovery

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The Town of Fair Bluff was award $2.5 million in grant and loan money to help with Hurricane Florence recovery, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday.
The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency has launched two programs to assist local governments that are struggling financially in the wake of the storm.
“Communities are working to clean up and rebuild following Hurricane Florence and some local governments need help to get them through this extraordinary time,” Cooper said. “Grants and loans are available to towns, cities and counties so they can continue to meet the needs of their residents while recovering from storm damage.”
Fair Bluff received a grant of $500,000 as well as loan of $2 million.
“Grants of up to $1 million are available to eligible local governments to provide short-term assistance with everyday operating expenses, such as general payroll, certain non-disaster-related vendor payments, and debt service,” officials said in a news release. “Eligible local governments can also apply for 0% interest loans of up to $2 million to assist with covering disaster-related expenses while waiting for reimbursement from various federal disaster response, recovery, and resiliency programs. Approved local governments would repay the loan principal amount upon receipt of federal reimbursement.”
Other communities that received grants and loans were:
GRANTS
- Pollocksville - $500,000
- Cape Carteret - $500,000
- Robbins - $500,000
- River Bend - $300,000
LOANS
- Robbins - $1.6 million
- Town of Beaufort - $1 million
- River Bend - $800,000
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.