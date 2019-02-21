Daniels, Dorn help NC State beat Boston College in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Devon Daniels had 19 points and 11 rebounds to help North Carolina State beat Boston College 89-80 in overtime Wednesday night.
Torin Dorn added 17 points for the Wolfpack (19-8, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew a 14-point second-half lead and had to survive BC's shot for the win at the end of regulation. But N.C. State ran off the first seven points of the extra period, getting a 3-point play from C.J. Bryce on a reverse layup through contact followed by Daniels' stickback and Dorn's tough hanging shot.
Daniels followed with a 3-pointer a short time later for an 83-75 lead with 2:11 left, a margin that would not get closer than seven points again.
Nik Popovic scored 18 points for the Eagles (13-12, 4-9), who trailed 64-51 with about 11½ minutes left before using a 16-0 run to turn this into a fight to the horn.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)