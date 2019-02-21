Daniels, Dorn help NC State beat Boston College in OT

Torin Dorn added 17 points for the Wolfpack (19-8, 7-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who blew a 14-point second-half lead and had to survive BC's shot for the win at the end of regulation. But N.C. State ran off the first seven points of the extra period, getting a 3-point play from C.J. Bryce on a reverse layup through contact followed by Daniels' stickback and Dorn's tough hanging shot.